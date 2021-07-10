International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

