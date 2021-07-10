Investors Buy High Volume of WD-40 Call Options (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 977 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,584% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WDFC opened at $255.03 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 16.82%. WD-40’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,913,000 after acquiring an additional 405,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after acquiring an additional 69,376 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,785,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after buying an additional 56,235 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.