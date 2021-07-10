IONChain (IONC) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $127,525.74 and approximately $2,600.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00053741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.30 or 0.00884024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005336 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

