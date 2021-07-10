iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Raised to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.31.

IQ opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

