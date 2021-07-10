Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Raised by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 2.5% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $3,076,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 597,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,618,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,596. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.