iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 711,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of HRT Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $80,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,531,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,219. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.86.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.