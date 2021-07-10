iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 23.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

VLUE stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,100 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

