Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Italk in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07. Italk has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

