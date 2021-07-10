Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini Sells 342 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ITRI opened at $97.12 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.21.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Itron by 64.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after buying an additional 1,092,316 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,760,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,013,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Itron by 64.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after buying an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

