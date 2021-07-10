IXT (IXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $138.00

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. IXT has a total market capitalization of $792,516.81 and $138.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IXT has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One IXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.85 or 0.00878997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044769 BTC.

IXT Coin Profile

IXT (CRYPTO:IXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

