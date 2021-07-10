James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 728,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,449 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in James River Group were worth $33,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in James River Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in James River Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in James River Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on JRVR shares. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.16.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. Equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

