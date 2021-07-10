Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 10th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $729,792.43 and approximately $232,118.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.37 or 0.00879641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

