Jayshree Ullal Sells 1,375 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $378.03 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $378.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

