JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 988 ($12.91).

JD stock opened at GBX 957 ($12.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.87 billion and a PE ratio of 40.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 921.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

