Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €20.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrefour has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.93 ($21.09).

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at €16.35 ($19.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.90. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.