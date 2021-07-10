Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €60.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPW. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.77 ($71.50).

DPW opened at €58.27 ($68.55) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €55.00. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

