Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LFST. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

