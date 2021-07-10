Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 64,600 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $102,582.48.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $338,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COUR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

