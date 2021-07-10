Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

JRONY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.5013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.