JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

NYSE:JMP opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72. JMP Group has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $51,330.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $382,435. Insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in JMP Group by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

