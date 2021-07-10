John Hague Sells 551 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $78,996.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Hague also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Hague sold 552 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $145.49 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.55 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $150,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $69,307,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,249.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 265,422 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,864,000 after acquiring an additional 217,821 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.