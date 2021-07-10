JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 18,230 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,847,000 after acquiring an additional 412,932 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth $820,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PETS opened at $31.59 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $640.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.