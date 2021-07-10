JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 92,039 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 227.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBND. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $168,107,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,185,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 123,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

