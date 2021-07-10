JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 164.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVA. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVA opened at $17.75 on Friday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Covanta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

