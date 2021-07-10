JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 145,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at about $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Intrusion Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $198.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

