JustLiquidity Market Capitalization Hits $16.75 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and approximately $37,368.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for approximately $29.49 or 0.00087658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00115214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,653.90 or 1.00030001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.58 or 0.00955849 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

