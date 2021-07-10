Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. 227,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,552. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $339.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.31. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

