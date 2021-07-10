Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General stock opened at $220.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.