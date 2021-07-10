Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $13.91 Million Holdings in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 11.73% of FONAR worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of FONAR in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 68.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FONAR in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 35.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FONAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.71. FONAR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.03.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 11.52%.

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.