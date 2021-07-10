Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $14.93 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $14,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at $771,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

