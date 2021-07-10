Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $503.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $508.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $452.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

