Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 2,869 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $22,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,091,000 after acquiring an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after purchasing an additional 229,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $190.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.76. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $190.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

