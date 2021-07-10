Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Vectrus worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEC. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth about $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 1,231.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44. Vectrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.