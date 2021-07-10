Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,730 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,730 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE FLOW opened at $64.73 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.