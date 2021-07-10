Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,249 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $534,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $34,725,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Truist upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $72.10 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

