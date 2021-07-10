Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.96 Million Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 291,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of SiriusPoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,729,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

SPNT stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%.

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 27,126 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $287,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,250. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

