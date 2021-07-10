Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.85. Key Tronic shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 33,080 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $72.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.85.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 41.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Key Tronic by 27.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.