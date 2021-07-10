Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $154.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.78.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.81 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.15.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

