KickToken [new] (KICK) Price Hits $0.0174 on Major Exchanges

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. KickToken [new] has a total market cap of $26.08 million and $1.83 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,497,314,516 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

