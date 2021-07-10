Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $101.14 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.14.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

