Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €72.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.17 ($102.55).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €92.26 ($108.54) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €88.00. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.