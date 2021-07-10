KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $322.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Moreover, growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Additionally, enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market are driving demand for the company’s wafer products. Also, the strengthening memory market is a tailwind. Furthermore, high exposure to 5G infrastructure and the smartphone market is another positive. Markedly, transition to advanced nodes and the insertion of EUV lithography are expected to drive growth in the near future. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Further, sluggishness across PCB, Display and component inspection remains an overhang for the company.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $308.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. KLA has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

