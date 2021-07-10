Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a twelve month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

