Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADRNY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.21. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

