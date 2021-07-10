K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €8.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.74 ($11.46).

ETR:SDF opened at €12.41 ($14.60) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €11.09. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of €12.60 ($14.82).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

