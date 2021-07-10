Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 48,000 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,199 shares in the company, valued at $24,859,890.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $287,715.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $637,981.36.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25.

On Friday, April 23rd, Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $27,206.80.

On Monday, April 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $111,218.24.

On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $199,032.60.

On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $52.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.75. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

