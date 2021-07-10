Land Securities Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:LAND)

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) declared a dividend on Friday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 688.80 ($9.00) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The firm has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 706.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 747.14 ($9.76).

In other news, insider Mark Allan purchased 20,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

