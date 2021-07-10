Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $112.02 and a 52-week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

