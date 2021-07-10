Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,000 Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $440.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). On average, equities analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

