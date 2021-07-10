Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $1,978,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $529,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $999,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $24,725,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $1,071,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBCPU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

